$50K reward after women shot, 1 fatally, near 2nd and Clarke

A double shooting left one woman dead and another injured near 2nd Street and Clarke Street just before midnight Sunday, Oct. 11. The family of the victim has offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

According to police, the victim and a friend were in a vehicle traveling west on Clarke when the shooter approached in a vehicle, got out and fired multiple shots into the victims' vehicle, causing the vehicle to crash into the side of a building.

A 29-year old Milwaukee woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A 31-year old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.