$500K for Milwaukee food pantries, 2nd highest food insecurity rate

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced $500,000 in funding for six Milwaukee food pantries, noting that Milwaukee County has the second-highest food insecurity rate in the state.

The grant funding is broken down as follows:

Milwaukee County's food insecurity rate is 15.4%, compared with a statewide rate of 10%, the mayor said. The highest rate of food security in the state is found in Menominee County at 17.2%.

The mayor said more than 140,000 Milwaukeeans experience food insecurity.

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, the mayor said 13.7 million households (10.5%) in the United States experienced food insecurity at some point in 2019.

These funds can be used for food pantry services, to remodel existing facilities or to purchase equipment needed for improved/expanded services.

"Food insecurity doesn’t know borders, and well before the COVID-19 pandemic, we had residents across all of Milwaukee who dealt with this issue that was only exacerbated by the pandemic," said Alderwoman Dimitrijevic. "We must continue to ensure that resources are allocated to families and neighborhoods who need it so they can continue to have access to food. Organizations like the Bay View Community Center support those beyond just District 14, and it is vital we support their mission to strengthen our community."

"Food insecurity touches all parts of Milwaukee, and it was vital that these funds reflect that citywide need," said Milwaukee Common Council President José Pérez. "I look forward to the impact these dollars will make as we seek to improve quality of life for our residents."