50-year-old man killed in ATV crash in Kenosha

Police are investigating a fatal all-terrain vehicle crash that happened near 36th Avenue and 24th Street around 6:40 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a 50-year-old man was operating an ATV when he lost control on the street and crashed. He was taken to the landing zone for Flight for Life where he was transported to Froedtert Hospital. He later died from his injuries.

There were no other injuries reported.

If anyone has information regarding this accident you are asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203, or contact can be made with Conservation Warden Jason Roberts at 262-903-9399. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.