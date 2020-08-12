5 people, including 2 children, injured following crash near 20th and Atkinson

Five peopled, including two children, were taken to the hospital late Tuesday night, Aug. 11 following a rollover crash in Milwaukee. The two-vehicle crash happened just before midnight near 20th and Atkinson.

According to the police, a vehicle was making a left turn onto Atkinson and struck another vehicle traveling on Atkinson. The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to be pinned against a utility box.

The driver of the striking vehicle, a 35-year-old woman, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 25-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and is expected to survive. The occupants of the vehicle that was struck, a 24-year-old woman, an infant and a child, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

All were transported to a local hospital for treatment.