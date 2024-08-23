Expand / Collapse search

4th Annual Falls Festival Of The Arts in Menomonee Falls

Updated  August 23, 2024 10:03am CDT
What started as a small art walk several years ago, has turned into a daylong festival filled with live painting, music, and street performers. Brian Kramp is in Menomonee Falls with a preview of Saturday’s 4th Annual Falls Festival Of The Arts.

Looking for a free family friendly festival?

More than 100 artist booths

Helping a good cause

Brian Kramp is in Menomonee Falls with details on the festival’s painted sculpture contest that benefits the local high school.

Live painting, music, and street performers

