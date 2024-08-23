4th Annual Falls Festival Of The Arts in Menomonee Falls

4th Annual Falls Festival Of The Arts
Brian Kramp is in Menomonee Falls with a preview of Saturday’s 4th Annual Falls Festival Of The Arts.
What started as a small art walk several years ago, has turned into a daylong festival filled with live painting, music, and street performers. Brian Kramp is in Menomonee Falls with a preview of Saturday’s 4th Annual Falls Festival Of The Arts.
Looking for a free family friendly festival?
Brian Kramp is outside the Art Lounge checking out some of pieces you can find at the event.
More than 100 artist booths
Brian Kramp is in Menomonee Falls with details on how artists can win some cash for their creativity.
Helping a good cause
Brian Kramp is in Menomonee Falls with details on the festival’s painted sculpture contest that benefits the local high school.
Live painting, music, and street performers
Brian Kramp is in Menomonee Falls with a preview of what the kids can expect at Saturday’s 4th Annual Falls Festival Of The Arts.
Falls Festival Of The Arts
Brian Kramp is Menomonee Falls with a preview of this year’s event.