49th Annual Wine & Harvest Festival in Cedarburg

Cedarburg Wine & Harvest Festival
Looking for a fun and free family-friendly event this weekend? Brian can help. He’s in Cedarburg prepping for the 49th Annual Wine & Harvest Festival by stomping grapes.
CEDARBURG, Wis. - Looking for a fun and free family-friendly event this weekend? Brian's in Cedarburg prepping for the 49th Annual Wine & Harvest Festival by stomping grapes.
For more information on the festival, visit their website.
Vendors at the Wine & Harvest Festival
Cedarburg's 49th Annual Wine & Harvest Festival kicks off Saturday.
Pumpkin Regatta at the Wine & Harvest Festival
Pumpkin season is almost here and to celebrate some local farmers are getting their prize pumpkins ready to show off at a very special race. Brian has a preview of Cedarburg’s Wine & Harvest Festival and a some of the pumpkins that will be used in their Pumpkin Regatta.
Gift vendors at the Wine & Harvest Festival
Starting at 10 a.m. tomorrow Cedarburg will be the place to be for great wine, food, entertainment and art. Brian is previewing the 49th Annual Wine & Harvest Festival with a few vendors and local artisans that will make shopping fun.