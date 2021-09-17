Expand / Collapse search

49th Annual Wine & Harvest Festival in Cedarburg

Published 
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Cedarburg Wine & Harvest Festival

Looking for a fun and free family-friendly event this weekend? Brian can help. He’s in Cedarburg prepping for the 49th Annual Wine & Harvest Festival by stomping grapes.

CEDARBURG, Wis. - Looking for a fun and free family-friendly event this weekend? Brian's in Cedarburg prepping for the 49th Annual Wine & Harvest Festival by stomping grapes.

For more information on the festival, visit their website.

Vendors at the Wine & Harvest Festival

Cedarburg's 49th Annual Wine & Harvest Festival kicks off Saturday.

Pumpkin Regatta at the Wine & Harvest Festival

Pumpkin season is almost here and to celebrate some local farmers are getting their prize pumpkins ready to show off at a very special race. Brian has a preview of Cedarburg’s Wine & Harvest Festival and a some of the pumpkins that will be used in their Pumpkin Regatta.

Gift vendors at the Wine & Harvest Festival

Starting at 10 a.m. tomorrow Cedarburg will be the place to be for great wine, food, entertainment and art. Brian is previewing the 49th Annual Wine & Harvest Festival with a few vendors and local artisans that will make shopping fun.