49-year-old man seriously injured in ATV crash in Dodge County

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an all-terrain vehicle crash on Ridge Road near Jackson Road in the Township of Calamus Saturday, September 12 around 5:30 p.m.

The scene of the crash is approximately 1.5 miles southwest of the City of Beaver Dam.

Emergency responders found a 49-year-old Town of Calamus man, unresponsive with potentially life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a helmet and that is considered to be a factor in the significance of his injuries, a release said.

The investigation thus far revealed the ATV was southbound on Ridge Road and lost control and overturned, ejecting the man. He was transported to a nearby hospital and later transferred to a hospital in Madison. His current status is not known.

A medical helicopter was requested but was unavailable to fly due to weather conditions at the time of the call.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash investigation remains open at this time.