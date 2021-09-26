Expand / Collapse search

47th and Villard shooting; unknown suspects sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man seriously injured near 47th and Villard around 10:20 p.m. Saturday.

The victim, a 24-year-old male, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous. 

