47th and Villard shooting; unknown suspects sought

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man seriously injured near 47th and Villard around 10:20 p.m. Saturday.

The victim, a 24-year-old male, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

