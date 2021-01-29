45-year-old man in custody after 12-hour standoff in Belgium

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office says a 45-year-old man was taken into custody and is expected to face multiple charges following a 12-hour standoff in the Village of Belgium.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Main Street around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28. Officials say the victim, a 46-year-old woman, reported a battery at the residence.

Deputies attempted contact with the suspect, but he refused to cooperate.

The Ozaukee County Special Response Team along with the Washington County SWAT Team assisted in the apprehension of the suspect around 6:45 a.m. on Friday. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges were forwarded to the Ozaukee County District Attorney's Office on the suspect for Substantial Battery-Domestic Violence Related, Strangulation, False Imprisonment, and Recklessly Endangering Safety.

Officials say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.