43rd Festa Italiana; family, food and music

Milwaukee’s 43rd Festa Italiana
Brian Kramp is at the Italian Community Center getting ready for the festival that starts at 4pm this afternoon.
This year marks Milwaukee’s 43rd Festa Italiana where faith, family, food and music are all an essential part of the celebration. Brian Kramp is at the Italian Community Center getting ready for the festival that starts at 4pm this afternoon.
Italian Heritage and Cultural Exhibit returns
Brian Kramp has a sneak peek at the exhibit that highlights the importance of Italians in Milwaukee then and now.
Cooking demos offered
Brian Kramp is at the Italian Community Center seeing what’s planned by some of the city’s best chefs.
43rd Festa Italiana in Milwaukee
Brian Kramp is at the Italian Community Center getting ready for the festival that starts at 4pm this afternoon.
Family, food and music
Brian Kramp is at the Italian Community Center getting ready for the festival that starts at 4pm this afternoon.
Festa Italiana and St. Rita Square
Brian Kramp is getting ready for this year’s event where you can try the 10 finalist’s sauces on Saturday at 11am.