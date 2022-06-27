40th and Burleigh homicide; Milwaukee man charged

article

An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in connection with a fatal shooting that happened near 40th and Burleigh on Thursday, June 9. The accused is Quaveion Stanley – and he faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree reckless homicide

Bail jumping (misdemeanor), two counts

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a shooting inside a store near 40th and Burleigh on June 9. The victim, identified as 18-year-old Tamaris Smith, was found in the store having suffered numerous gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased.

Officers on the scene recovered a total of four fired .40 caliber cartridge casings -- and one fired bullet near the victim's body, the complaint says.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from inside and outside the store. The complaint says the "video shows the victim enter the store and go to the back of the store where he can be seen trying on a new t-shirt." A few minutes later, another person (the defendant) enters the store -- the complaint says police are familiar with Stanley because of a previous arrest and his association with a gang. The video shows the defendant approach and "appear to say something to the victim. Then the video shows the defendant raise a firearm and shoot the victim," the complaint says. The defendant then ran from the store "while continuing to fire his firearm at the victim."

Fatal shooting near 40th and Burleigh, Milwaukee

On Tuesday, June 21, investigators received information that the defendant was in the area of 19th and Atkinson. They conducted surveillance at that location. A short time later, the complaint says Stanley "looked directly at the unmarked police vehicle and then removed a previously concealed black handgun from his right waistband and then threw the handgun underneath the food truck." The defendant was taken into custody.

During a search of Stanley, the complaint say officers found marijuana. They also recovered the firearm which had been thrown under the food truck. It was determined to be a Glock 22 .40 caliber semi-automatic weapon.

Stanley made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Sunday, June 26. Cash bond was set at $200,000. Stanley is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on July 6.