40th and Roberts shooting, 2 Milwaukee men wounded

article

Two Milwaukee men were shot and wounded near 40th and Roberts on Sunday morning, Aug. 27.

Police said the shooting happened around 1 a.m.

A 43-year-old Milwaukee man and a 29-year-old Milwaukee man were taken to a hospital for treatment.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee police are looking for the people responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.