4-year-old pedestrian injured in hit-and-run on Milwaukee's south side

Police are investigating a hit and run incident that occurred on Saturday, August 8, shortly before 9 p.m., near S. Union Street and W. Bow Street on the city's south side.

A 4-year-old child was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle. As the vehicle fled the scene, an unknown suspect fired several shots at the vehicle, according to police.

A child sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

At this time, no one has reported being injured from the gunfire.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.