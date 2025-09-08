4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin, other games win big

article

Four winning Wisconsin Powerball tickets were part of the excitement for the Sept. 6 Powerball drawing.

Powerball winners

What we know:

No one in Wisconsin won the $1.8 billion jackpot (one ticket was sold in Missouri, the other in Texas), but there were three $50,000 winning tickets, and one $100,000 ticket.

The three $50,000 winning tickets were sold at:

Bhirdos by the Bay, 10748 N. Bayshore Dr., Sister Bay

Marathon Express Mart, 702 Superior St., Antigo

Kwik Trip, 1400 W. American Dr., Neenah

The fourth $100,000 winning ticket was sold at:

Kwik Trip, 2282 S. Ridge Rd., Ashwaubenon

The fourth ticket won $100,000 because it included the $1 optional Power Play, which doubled the prize due to the 2X multiplier.

The Wisconsin Lottery encourages everyone to check their tickets, as 173,905 tickets won prizes ranging from $4 to $100,000 from the Saturday drawing.

Million Dollar Diamonds scratch-off winner

What we know:

On Friday, Sept. 5, Dean Luck came into the Madison Lottery office to claim a $1,000,000 prize from a Million Dollar Diamonds scratch ticket he purchased from Jerry's Automotive on 700 N. Spring St. in Beaver Dam.

Launched on March 14, 2025, the Million Dollar Diamonds scratch game still has one $1,000,000 top prize remaining.

The odds of winning $1,000,000 playing the game are 1:160,000.

All or Nothing Winner

What we know:

On Saturday, Sept. 6, a winning $100,000 All or Nothing ticket was drawn, matching 0 out of 11 numbers for that day's midday drawing.

The winning ticket was sold by Kwik Trip on 905 E. Main St. in Winneconne.