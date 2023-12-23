4 sisters give birth within 4 months of each other and now celebrate babies’ first holiday together

The Thiem household is much busier this holiday season than it was last year thanks to four new additions.

Thiem sisters Jena, 34, Jessica, 31, Jordan, 28, and Jaden, 25, all welcomed babies within four months of each other.

The women — who grew up in Highland Village, Texas, before moving to Omaha, Nebraska, while in grade school — have even more of a sisterly bond now that each of them welcomed a baby during the last few months.

Fox News Digital spoke with the four sisters earlier this year about this exciting period in their lives, as three of them were pregnant for the first time — together.

"I told all the sisters at Easter that I was pregnant, and then found out that Jaden was pregnant and Jenna, and I was in complete shock," second-oldest sister Jessica said.

Sisters Jena (left to right), Jordan, Jaden and Jessica all welcomed babies within months of each other. (Jena Primsky)

This Thanksgiving, however, the family experienced their first holiday with all four babies in tow.

Jordan Sutton welcomed her first baby, a boy named Stanley, on July 20.

Jaden Lortz welcomed her first baby, a girl named Lydia, on September 25.

Just five days later, Jena Primsky welcomed her second baby, a boy named Miles, on September 30.

Finally, Jessica Hanna welcomed her first baby, a girl named Carsen, on November 13.

All four babies — (left to right) Stanley, Lydia, Miles and Carsen — were born within four month of one another. (Jena Primsky)

The sisters gave Fox News Digital an update on how their lives have changed since they welcomed their babies.

The youngest sister, Jaden Lortz, said the experience has brought them closer than ever before.

"We have grown stronger with a unique bond of being moms," she said. "We all FaceTime a ton, nurse all at the same time often — whether via FaceTime or in person when we are together — we confide in each other about postpartum struggles, and we constantly send pictures of our babies in the family group message."

The sister’s "Bumpin’" group chat changed to the "Cool Moms Club" after they gave birth, said Lortz.

The sisters said that being pregnant together brought them closer — and that being moms of young babies at the same time has been extra special. (Jena Primsky) Expand

Second-time-mom Jena Primsky said becoming a mom again has been "busier, but so great" and said seeing her oldest son, Mason, with his cousins is "awesome."

"He knows all of their names and is able to pick out which one is which," she said.

Although the Thanksgiving holiday was not as chaotic as the sisters had imagined it would be, they believe next year — when the babies are crawling and walking — will be a whole other task.

Jessica Hanna said she is enjoying the "quiet" baby time for now.

The Thiem sisters were able to have all four babies baptized on the same day by the same priest who married all four of the women at their weddings. (Jena Primsky)

"We’re enjoying all the snuggles and ‘quiet time’ we can get now before the future holidays start getting more hectic and loud," she said.

The family didn’t take the holiday timing for granted — even baptizing all four babies together as a family.

"It was such a special time to baptize them all together with the same priest who married all of us, and everyone is someone’s godparent, too," Primsky noted.

When asked how the sisters’ parents are feeling with four new grandchildren this year, Jordan Sutton said, "Blessed."

The sisters said their parents, Nancy and Mike Thiem (pictured here), are feeling beyond "blessed" to have four new additions to the crew. (Jena Primsky) Expand

"It is really cool and such a gift to watch them be grandparents," she said. "I can’t wait to see this relationship continue to grow."

Oddly enough, the sisters recently found out that at one point in time, their grandmother was also pregnant at the same time as her three sisters and sister-in-law.

Primsky added that the siblings have been "really carrying on a tradition without even knowing it!"