4 shot at senior apartment building in Mayville

Four people were shot at Spring Glen Apartments on Horicon Street near Clark Street in Mayville Wednesday evening, Sept. 16, sheriff's officials confirmed. Spring Glen is a senior housing facility.

All four were taken by helicopter to trauma centers following life-saving measures at the scene.

4 shot near Horicon and Clark in Mayville

Sheriff's officials said the scene has been secured and there's no threat to the public, "as all involved individuals are accounted for."

All lanes of traffic were closed eastbound and westbound on Highway 28 (Horicon) from Clark Street to County TW, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

ThedaStar officials confirmed they took one person to Froedtert Hospital from the scene. They also said UW Med Flight was on scene -- along with Flight for Life.

A call came in to dispatch around 7:50 p.m.

A FOX6 viewer shared photos showing law enforcement on scene near Horicon and Clark in Mayville, along with a medical helicopter.

Sheriff's officials said no further updates would be provided until Thursday at the earliest -- with Mayville police leading this investigation.