4 rescued after sailboat capsized near Shorewood's Atwater Park

Four persons were rescued from Lake Michigan on Wednesday, Sept. 2 after a sailboat capsized near Atwater Park in Shorewood.

The U.S. Coast Guard in Milwaukee tells FOX6 News around 2 p.m., while on Lake Michigan for a training exercise, they were notified of the capsized sailboat. When the Coast Guard arrived on the scene, they met up with responding vessels from the Milwaukee Police and Milwaukee Fire Departments.

Sailboat capsizes near Atwater Park, Shorewood

The Coast Guard pulled two adults from the water. Milwaukee police rescued two others. The Milwaukee Fire Department provided medical attention to all four persons -- who were suffering from mild hypothermia.

The sailboat will have to be removed from the water by commercial salvage.

Coast Guard officials warn all boaters to be aware of the capsized vessel in the water.

