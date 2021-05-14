4 men shot in Milwaukee, 1 dead, 3 wounded: police

article

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Thursday night, May 13 and early Friday morning, May 14. One person is dead and three others are injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 9:04 p.m. near 38th and Walnut. Officers responded to the location of several shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located a shooting victim and began life-saving measures. The victim, a 20-year-old man from Milwaukee, died on the scene.

No suspect description or persons in custody at this time.

The second shooting happened near 29th and North around 12:52 a.m. Three victims, a 31-year-old male, a 29-year-old male and a 25-year-old male, all from Milwaukee, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are being treated at local hospitals.

Triple shooting near 29th and North in Milwaukee

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The circumstances leading up to the incident are under investigation. Milwaukee police do not have anyone in custody for this incident.

Anyone with any information on this incident are asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.