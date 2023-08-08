4 factors for avoiding summer weight gain
Deena Centofanti with the FOX Medical Team, joins FOX6 WakeUp with four factors that can help you navigate those social gatherings without gaining weight – or feeling guilty about indulging.
If you're hitting a lot of summer barbecues – you might find yourself packing on a few extra pounds. Deena Centofanti with the FOX Medical Team, joins FOX6 WakeUp with four factors that can help you navigate those social gatherings without gaining weight – or feeling guilty about indulging.