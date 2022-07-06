3rd Street Market Hall: New and unique dining experience

This Summer, explore the culinary traditions found throughout Milwaukee all in one place
Brian is at 3rd Street Market Hall checking out the new vendors that have recently opened in Milwaukee’s hot spot for local foodies
This summer, explore the culinary traditions found throughout Milwaukee all in one place. Brian Kramp is at 3rd Street Market Hall checking out the new vendors that have recently opened in Milwaukee’s hot spot for local foodies.
Looking for a new and unique dining experience that will tempt your taste buds and satisfy your hunger?
From Burgers and beer to salads and smoothies, 3rd Street Market Hall has plenty to offer and Brian is getting a preview of one of their newest vendors.
If you like plant based dishes, there’s a new vendor at the 3rd Street Market Hall that’s making waves with their fresh menu
Brian is checking out the good vibes and vegan options at Make Waves inside the market.
3rd Street Market Hall has been called a celebration of our city’s cuisine, diversity, and culture all in one spot
Brian is downtown getting a sample of some of the vendors you can find from open to close inside this open market-style environment.
3rd Street Market Hall has only been opened for 6 months, but they’re constantly adding new and familiar foods to their list of local vendors
Brian is downtown checking out the tacos and tortas from an Eastside favorite.
Milwaukee may be known for beer and brats, but there’s are some other specialty sausages on the block that pack some unique flavor combinations
Brian is at 3rd Street Market Hall checking out the one of their newest vendors called Dawg City.