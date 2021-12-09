Expand / Collapse search

38th and Sheridan shooting; man wounded, no arrests

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 9 near 38th and Sheridan. It happened at approximately 2:30 a.m.

The victim, a 20-year-old male from Milwaukee, suffered a single gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital by MFD personnel.  

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.  

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect in relation to the shooting.  

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

