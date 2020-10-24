Expand / Collapse search

37-year-old Milwaukee man shot near 68th and Stark, suspect arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that left a 37-year-old man seriously injured near N. 68th Street and W. Stark Street shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23. 

The victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police say the shooting is the result of an argument.

A 36-year-old man was arrested in connection with this case

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

