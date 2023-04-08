34th and Wisconsin shooting, Milwaukee woman seriously wounded

article

A 33-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 34th and Wisconsin on Saturday, April 8.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 1 a.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.



