34-year-old shot near 19th and Fiebrantz, suspect sought

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a 34-year-old man injured shortly before midnight near N. 19th Street and W. Fiebrantz Avenue on Saturday, August 22.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation, and so far, no suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.