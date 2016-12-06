33-year-old man taken to hospital following car vs. semi crash near 108th and Morgan

MILWAUKEE -- The southbound lanes of Highway 100 were temporarily closed between Oklahoma Avenue and Morgan Avenue Tuesday morning, December 6th due to a car versus semi-truck crash.



All lanes reopened around 9:45 a.m.



Greenfield police say upon arrival to the scene, the operator of the car was found to be injured and trapped inside his vehicle. The West Allis Fire Department was able to extricate the man, who was then transported to Froedtert Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.



The operator of the vehicle was identified as a 33-year-old man from Greenfield. The driver of the semi-truck was identified as a 54-year-old man from Mukwonago, who remained on scene and was cooperative with investigators.



Authorities say prior to the crash occurring, the semi-truck had been traveling southbound on S. 108th and the car had been traveling eastbound on W. Morgan. The vehicles then collided at the intersection.















The Wisconsin State Patrol was requested and is assisting with the investigation and reconstructing the accident scene.



The crash remains under investigation by the Greenfield Police Department.



No other details have been released.



