Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others wounded Sunday, Jan. 1 near 32nd and Villard. It happened around 11:20 p.m. This is the first reported homicide of the year.

Police say a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim, a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy, sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The second victim was taken into custody.

A third victim, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds and left the scene. He approached an ambulance for help near 26th and Hampton. He was also taken into custody after being treated at the hospital.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.

32nd and Villard shooting; Milwaukee's first homicide of 2023

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.