32nd and Atkinson fatal crash; driver hits pole while fleeing from police

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred Tuesday morning, Aug. 16 near 32nd Street and Atkinson Avenue. It happened around 1:15 a.m.

According to police, officers observed a subject traveling west in the area of 27th and Atkinson at a high rate of speed. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, however, they terminated the pursuit due to the speed.

32nd and Atkinson crash

A short time later, the driver of the speeding vehicle collided into pole in the area of 32nd and Atkinson.

The driver exited the vehicle and ran to the area of 32nd Street and Hampton Avenue. The driver collapsed due to his injuries. A community member notified the police of the injured person.

The police arrived and called for medical attention and performed life-saving measures. The 28-year-old male driver died as a result of his injuries at the scene.

A firearm and suspected narcotics were recovered from the speeding vehicle.

This investigation is ongoing.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.