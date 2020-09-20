31-year-old man fleeing police, jumps in Milwaukee River, drowns
MILWAUKEE - The 31-year-old man who was running from Milwaukee County Sheriff Deputies and jumped off the Clybourn Bridge into the Milwaukee River — has died, according to Milwaukee police.
The incident happened around 6:10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.
The man was rescued by the Milwaukee Fire Department and rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later died. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner confirmed Sunday the cause of death is drowning.