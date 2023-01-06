31-hour full freeway closure planned for I-41 this weekend

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Zoo Interchange North Leg project team is planning a 31-hour full freeway closure of I-41 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street this weekend, Friday January 6 until Sunday January 8. The full closure will allow for the demolition of the temporary Union Pacific Railroad bridge over the freeway.

The full closure of I-41 will begin on Friday night at 11 p.m. and run until 6 a.m. on Sunday morning. The closure will have the freeway closed between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street. WIS 100 (Mayfair Road) will be the primary detour route during the closure. Delays are anticipated. Motorists are being asked to consider an alternate route if the desired destination is located outside the area of the closure.

This work remains weather dependent. In case of inclement weather, work will be rescheduled for a future weekend.