$30 summer concert tickets: Over 1,000 shows at select amphitheaters

The Brief A new $30 Ticket to Summer offer is available for select shows at Alpine Valley, American Family Insurance Amphitheater and BMO Pavilion. The initial on-sale begins May 21, featuring performances across a wide range of genres. More tickets will be added throughout the summer, giving fans multiple chances to score $30 tickets all season long.



Summer just got louder with Live Nation’s $30 Ticket to Summer!

The offer that gives fans the chance to purchase $30 tickets to over 1,000 shows at select amphitheaters across the U.S. and Canada throughout the season -- including Alpine Valley Music Theatre, American Family Insurance Amphitheater and BMO Pavilion.

The initial on-sale begins May 21, featuring performances across a wide range of genres — including Pop, Latin, Hip-Hop, Country, R&B, Rock, Metal, Electronic, Comedy, and more.

Shows

What we know:

The $30 Ticket to Summer offer is available for the following shows at Alpine Valley Music Theatre: Thomas Rhett; Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and others; and more.

The $30 Ticket to Summer offer is available for the following shows at American Family Insurance Amphitheater: Sessanta; Cyndi Lauper; Pantera; Big Time Rush; $uicideboy$; Styx with The Kevin Cronin Band and Don Felder; Billy Idol; The Doobie Brothers with Jimmy Buffett's Coral Reefer Band; Pierce The Veil; and more; and at BMO Pavilion: Melissa Etheridge; Peach Pit; Leon Bridges; Alison Krauss & Union Station; and more.

How it works

What we know:

Starting May 21, in the U.S. and Canada, fans can visit LiveNation.com/TickettoSummer to see the full list of participating events. Once they’ve selected a show, they should look for the ticket type labeled "$30 Ticket to Summer," add the ticket(s) to their cart, and proceed to checkout.

How to find shows

What we know:

Fans can filter their search on LiveNation.com/TickettoSummer by participating events, venues, or artists. While on the website, fans can also set the location to the closest city and the site will refresh to only include participating shows nearby.

How to buy tickets

What we know:

$30 Ticket to Summer will be available starting with T-Mobile and Rakuten early access beginning Tuesday, May 20. The general onsale will begin Wednesday, May 21 at 10 a.m. local time while supplies last at LiveNation.com/TickettoSummer.