3-year-old run over in Richfield, believed accidental

A 3-year-old was taken to the hospital by Flight for Life after being run over by a vehicle in Richfield Monday afternoon, Dec. 27. The incident is believed to be accidental, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

A 911 call came in just before 4 p.m. The child was taken to the fire department and then to the hospital by Flight for Life.

An investigation revealed a family member was moving cars in the driveway. The 3-year-old, who had been playing in the yard, approached a moving vehicle and became trapped underneath, potentially run over by a tire. Another child alerted the driver who stopped and removed the child, officials said.

The child suffered no significant injuries but was being monitored overnight as a precaution.