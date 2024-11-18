3-year-old Milwaukee boy shoots himself; new calls for action

The Brief Milwaukee police say a 3-year-old boy accidentally shot himself on the city's northwest side on Sunday, Nov. 17. Officials expect the child to survive. Another child was shot in the same apartment complex in February. A 4-year-old child died in that incident.



Milwaukee police say a 3-year-old boy accidentally shot himself. It came from the same apartment complex where there was another child that got hold of a gun.

The apartment complex in question is near 66th and Bradley – on Milwaukee's northwest side.

Police say the 3-year-old accidentally shot himself Sunday night, Nov. 17. Officials expect the child to survive.

Officers arrested a 28-year-old woman in connection with this case. Milwaukee police are recommending charges of child neglect.

Back in February, in a different apartment unit in the same Bradley Townhomes complex, a child did not survive. Prosecutors allege a 6-year-old got a gun from a woman's purse and then shot a 4-year-old in the head.

These child shootings and others are prompting more calls for action.

"At the end of the day, it’s going to take parents. It’s going to take citizens out there to cooperate to make sure they are safe. But not even just themselves as gun owners, but to make sure their kids are safe, to make sure our community is safe," said Milwaukeee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

You can find out where to find a gun lock for free with no questions asked.

MPD data through Nov. 10 showed 81 minors were victims of non-fatal shootings in 2024. That is actually a drop of 32% from that same time in 2023.

Sunday night's shooting will not be added to that number since MPD considers the shooting to be an accidental, self-inflicted shooting .