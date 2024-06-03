3-year-old child injured in hit-and-run in Racine

article

A child was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Racine on Sunday, June 2.

According to the Racine Police Department, at about 9:24 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 13th and Grand for an accident where a 3-year-old was struck by a vehicle.

The vehicle that hit the child left the scene before police arrived.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The child was taken to a local hospital before being transported to a Milwaukee hospital due to her injuries.

As of Monday morning, June 3, it is unclear if the driver is still on the run.