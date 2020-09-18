Expand / Collapse search

3 taken to hospital following crash on I-894 near Loomis

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crash shuts down all lanes on I-894 EB at Loomis Road

MILWAUKEE - All lanes on I-41/43/894 were closed at Loomis Road Friday morning, Sept. 18 following a two-vehicle crash.  It happened around midnight. All lanes reopened around 5:30 a.m.

When the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office arrived on scene they  found the driver of a BMW unconscious.  The driver of a white Subaru and the passenger were conscious.  Greenfield Fire Department also responded to the scene, treated, and conveyed all the occupants of both vehicles to a local hospital.

MCSO Criminal Investigative Division is investigating the factors surrounding the crash.

A full freeway closure was initiated at 12:15 a.m. eastbound on I-41/I-43, all traffic was redirected off the highway at S. 60th St and a full closure westbound on I-41/ I-43.  Westbound lanes reopened at 3:14 a.m. and, eastbound lanes reopened at 5:29 a.m.

