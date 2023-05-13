3 Sheeps Brewing 11th anniversary party

3 Sheeps Brewing Co. is throwing an anniversary party on Saturday, May 13, to celebrate being open for 11 years.

Head Brewmaster Grant Pauly tells us about what we can expect at the party. A couple of barrel-aged anniversary beers will be on hand for you to take a taste of. The 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. is located in Sheboygan near 19th and North and will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. People will be able to have fun and eat food from various vendors.