3 Menomonee Falls Woodman's thefts, suspect sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Menomonee Falls
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating three separate retail thefts that happened at Woodman’s Food Market on Feb. 15, 16 and 19. 

Police say a male suspect concealed merchandise inside a backpack. 

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is attempting to identify the individual in the attached photos. This individual was involved in three separate retail thefts. 

If anyone has information reference these shoplifting incidents please contact Officer Strom at the Menomonee Falls Police Department reference cases: # 22-005186, 22-005187, and 22-005188.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

