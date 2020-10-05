3 hurt in wreck caused by wrong-way driver with medical condition

Three people were hurt in a four-vehicle crash at Cleveland Avenue and Sunnyslope Road in New Berlin on Monday, Oct. 5. Officials say the wreck was caused by a wrong-way driver that may have had a medical condition.

The wreck happened shortly after 6 a.m. when officials say an adult male driver was seen driving eastbound on Cleveland in the westbound lane. This driver struck a vehicle that was stopped at a red light on westbound Cleveland at Sunnsylope, and pushed that vehicle into two other vehicles that were stopped behind it.

Again, three people were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries -- and investigators say preliminary indications are that a medical condition may have been a factor with the wrong-way driver.

