Expand / Collapse search

3 hurt in wreck caused by wrong-way driver with medical condition

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
New Berlin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

NEW BERLIN, Wis. - Three people were hurt in a four-vehicle crash at Cleveland Avenue and Sunnyslope Road in New Berlin on Monday, Oct. 5. Officials say the wreck was caused by a wrong-way driver that may have had a medical condition. 

The wreck happened shortly after 6 a.m. when officials say an adult male driver was seen driving eastbound on Cleveland in the westbound lane. This driver struck a vehicle that was stopped at a red light on westbound Cleveland at Sunnsylope, and pushed that vehicle into two other vehicles that were stopped behind it.  

Again, three people were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries -- and investigators say preliminary indications are that a medical condition may have been a factor with the wrong-way driver.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

New Berlin football player shines on field, helps in community
slideshow

New Berlin football player shines on field, helps in community

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way he and his teammates practice -- something he feels can even help the team.


 