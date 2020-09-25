New Berlin football player shines on field, helps in community

John Wesling's passion for football started when he was young. Now, he's trying to lead others by example.

The New Berlin Eisenhower High School linebacker and running back is now a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"My first memories were basically playing with my brothers in the front yard. Obviously, that was my first time," Wesling said.

In the fourth grade, Wesling started with the Generals. He loved it from the start.

"Thrilling to play and I enjoy football pretty much more than anything," said Wesling.

Wesling has two older brothers and neighbors who were tough on him when it came to the sport -- something he said he is OK with it.

His favorite football memory came last year, a game against Plymouth: "In Level 3 or Level 2, I think. We were down by two, only a minute left. A lot of the guys on the team were getting down on themselves with some of them even thinking it was over.

"Our outside linebackers, Matt Baumann made an insane play and stripped the quarterback. We ended up winning by one on a last-second field goal."

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way he and his teammates practice -- something he feels can even help the team.

"Contact days were a little different because we were in groups of 10 due to COVID. It's kind of exciting because it is different which I think we are ready for," said Wesling. "Sometimes different can help us in some situations."

As passionate as he is on the gridiron, Wessling also takes on responsibilities away from the game. He is in the National Honor Society, volunteering and helping out in the community.

Wesling likes being outside -- either at a lake or playing other sports for fun.