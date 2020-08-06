3 DNC workers test positive for COVID-19, committee says

The Democratic National Convention Committee on Thursday, Aug. 6 announced that three people working with the convention tested positive for the coronavirus this week.

Those cases, the committee said, have been reported to the Milwaukee Health Department and the individuals involved have been instructed to self-isolate.

The committee began COVID-19 testing last week and received two test results that were ultimately deemed false positives. The committee's protocol for testing convention workers has been set up to "identify cases early, before they enter the site or come in contact with people and spread widely."

The DNC has already been converted to an almost entirely virtual event due to COVID-19 concerns, and Joe Biden will not be in Milwaukee to accept the Democratic party's nomination.

The convention, scheduled for Aug. 17-20, will not include any delegates or speakers.

Statement from DNCC Spokesperson:

“Ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone involved with the convention is our top priority. In consultation with public health officials and experts, the Democratic National Convention Committee has implemented stringent health and safety protocols—including daily testing for anyone accessing the convention complex and contact tracing.”