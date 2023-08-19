29th and Locust shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

article

A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 29th and Locust on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 12 a.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.