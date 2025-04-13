Expand / Collapse search

29th annual Model Train Show and Swap Meet steams into Cedarburg

By
Published  April 13, 2025 8:11am CDT
CEDARBURG, Wis. - All aboard! The 29th Annual Model Train Show returns for 2025 in Cedarburg.

Head to the Ozaukee Expo Center to check out this year’s train show by the METRO Model Railroad Club.

In addition to all the model trains, there will be plenty of activities for children, including a scavenger hunt.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 13.

To learn more, click here.

Model train displays from all over

The fun of model railroading

