29th annual Model Train Show and Swap Meet steams into Cedarburg

All aboard! The 29th Annual Model Train Show returns for 2025 in Cedarburg.

Head to the Ozaukee Expo Center to check out this year’s train show by the METRO Model Railroad Club.

In addition to all the model trains, there will be plenty of activities for children, including a scavenger hunt.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 13.

To learn more, click here.

.