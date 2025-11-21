28th Annual 'Stuff the Bus' food collection drive taking place Nov. 21

With the Thanksgiving holiday quickly approaching, the demand for food assistance is at record highs. Brennen Scarborough, Marketing Coordinator for Feeding America, joins FOX6 WakeUp to tell us about the 28th Annual "Stuff the Bus" food collection drive.

Help Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin STUFF THE BUS for local food pantries this holiday season!

Stop by any of the 6 participating Metro Food Markets on Friday, Nov. 21, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. to donate non-perishable food items or make a cash donation. All donations will help support families facing hunger.

Participating Metro Food Market locations

Shorewood – 4075 N. Oakland Avenue

Greenfield – 4279 S. 76th Street

Wauwatosa – 6950 W. State Street

Brookfield – 12735 W. Capitol Drive

Oconomowoc – 1300 Pabst Farms Circle

Mequon – 11558 N. Port Washington Road

For more information, visit the Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin website.