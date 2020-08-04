28 ducks released back into the wild at Wehr Nature Center after rehabilitation

Twenty-eight Mallard ducks rehabilitated at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Wildlife Rehabilitation Center were released back into the wild Tuesday, Aug. 4.

According to a press release, the unrelated ducks were all admitted as orphans for a multitude of reasons, ranging from one mother being struck by a vehicle, to others rescued after falling down into a sewer.

These ducks, fully recovered, are old enough to be returned to the wild, officials said.

The center has remained open for intake throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you’ve found an injured or orphaned wild animal in Milwaukee County, please first visit https://www.wihumane.org/wildlife for 24-hour advice. If you still need to bring an animal in for assistance, please call 414-431-6204 first before coming to WHS.