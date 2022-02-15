27th and Villard shooting: Man wounded, suspect sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Feb. 14 near 27th and Villard. It happened around 9:30 p.m.
Police the victim, an 22-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a single gunshot wound and presented himself to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting appear to be argument/traffic crash related.
Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect in relation to this incident.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.
