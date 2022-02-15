Expand / Collapse search

27th and Villard shooting: Man wounded, suspect sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:56AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Feb. 14 near 27th and Villard. It happened around 9:30 p.m.

Police the victim, an 22-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a single gunshot wound and presented himself to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.  

The circumstances surrounding the shooting appear to be argument/traffic crash related.  

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect in relation to this incident.  

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Milwaukee 80-year-old shot during robbery
article

Milwaukee 80-year-old shot during robbery

A Milwaukee man, 80, was shot during a robbery near 42nd and Capitol Monday evening.

Milwaukee Rosen Automotive car lot crash, 6-8 vehicles damaged
article

Milwaukee Rosen Automotive car lot crash, 6-8 vehicles damaged

Shocking footage shows the moment a speeding driver crashed into several vehicles at a Rosen Automotive Group on 27th Street.

Milwaukee Rosen Automotive car lot crash, 6-8 vehicles damaged

Shocking footage shows the moment a speeding driver crashed into several vehicles at a Rosen Automotive Group on 27th Street.