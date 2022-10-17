25th and Maple fatal shooting: Milwaukee teen accused, charged

article

A 17-year-old from Milwaukee is now accused in the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man on the city's south side on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The accused is Lamar Conners – and he faces a charge of second-degree reckless homicide.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to the area near 25th and Maple on Wednesday evening for a shooting report. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a person laying on the sidewalk. This person had suffered gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital -- and he later died from his injuries.

Milwaukee police interviewed Conners about this incident. Conners stated he lives with his mother and the shooting victim. The shooting victim entered the kitchen at the residence, and it appeared he was going to get a bottle of water, Conners told police. A short time later, the shooting victim "suddenly began to swing" at another person in the kitchen. Conners told police "he did not know what to do, and he did not want (the shooting victim) to hurt anyone," the complaint says. Conners then said he "saw the gun on the table, picked it up, and shot (the victim)," the complaint says. The victim then left the apartment.

Milwaukee man fatally shot, 25th and Maple

When police arrived on the scene, they asked who was the shooter, and Conners "admitted that he was the shooter," the complaint says.

Conners made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Saturday, ct. 15. Cash bond was set at $2,000. Conners is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 25.

