25th Annual WKLH Miracle Marathon is back
Brian Kramp is at Children's Wisconsin with Milwaukee’s Hometown Morning Show learning how you can help during today’s benefit.
For the past 25 years, WKLH Miracle Marathon has benefited Children’s Wisconsin and in that time they’ve helped raise 28 million dollars. Brian Kramp is at Children's Wisconsin with Milwaukee’s Hometown Morning Show learning how you can help during today’s benefit.
For the past 25 years, WKLH Miracle Marathon has benefited Children’s Wisconsin
Brian Kramp is at Children's Wisconsin with Milwaukee’s Hometown Morning Show learning how you can help during today’s benefit.
There’s some amazing work being done on at Children’s Wisconsin
Brian Kramp is in their Child Life Room where mobile hospitalized patients and their families can go to reflect and relax.
One-on-one bedside educational support
Brian Kramp is with one of their teachers who offers patients the chance to work on school skills at no cost to parents.
At Children's Wisconsin, they care for every aspect of a child's health
Brian Kramp is with a patient family that’s felt the support from the community during their stay at Children’s Wisconsin.
Children’s Wisconsin so much more than just a hospital
Brian Kramp is at Children’s Wisconsin in the only mental health walk-in clinic in the state that supports patients five to eighteen year olds.