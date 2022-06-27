Expand / Collapse search

24th and Hadley shooting: 2 men wounded, gunman sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
Milwaukee double shooting near 24th and Hadley

MILWAUKEE - Two men were shot and wounded near 24th and Hadley in Milwaukee on Monday afternoon, June 27.

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. Monday. A 24-year-old Milwaukee man showed up at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. A 29-year-old Milwaukee man showed up at the District 7 police station seeking help. He is listed in critical condition.

Police are seeking an unknown gunman. 

Shooting victim shows up at District 7 police station

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.