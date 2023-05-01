24th and Capitol, pedestrian struck, driver arrested

article

A 64-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken into custody after hitting a pedestrian near 24th and Capitol on Sunday night, April 30.

Milwaukee Police said the incident happened around 9 p.m. The driver was traveling westbound on Capitol and struck a pedestrian, and left the scene. The driver later stopped on 25th Street and was taken into custody. Officials said an unidentified boy that appeared to be 15 years old was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County Attorney's Office.