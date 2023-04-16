24th and Brown shooting, 2 Milwaukee men wounded

article

Two Milwaukee men were shot and wounded near 24th and Brown on Saturday night, April 15.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m.

24th and Brown shooting

A 33-year-old man and a 34-year-old man were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. Police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.