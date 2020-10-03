24-year-old woman shot, killed by boyfriend near 76th and Locust

Police are investigating a domestic violence-related homicide that happened near N. 76th Street and W. Locust Street around 2:20 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.

A 25-year-old male suspect shot his 24-year-old girlfriend, according to police. She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police are still investigating the situation, but say there is "evidence of alcohol use."

The suspect was taken into custody.

Police are not releasing any more details at this time.